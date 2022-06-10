Narromine will welcome several country music artists this weekend when the annual Dusty Boots Festival and Awards are held.
The brainchild of Johnny Norton, the festival was started five years ago in Dubbo before moving out to Narromine.
Norton's son Mal now runs the festival and is excited to see all the acts come to town this weekend.
"The Dusty Boots Festival and Awards were the brainchild of my dad (Johnny Norton)," he said.
"All we are doing is trying to keep his dream alive."
The weekend kicked off on Friday night and acts such as Anthony Baxter, Cactus Flats and Mark Swain will all perform across the weekend.
Johnny Norton's old band The Westerneers will also perform across the weekend.
Awards will be given out across the weekend to the artists who have/or performing.
The event is completely free and child friendly.
