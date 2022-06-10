Most of the busiest school zones across the city and on the outskirts are in for much-needed safety improvements.
More than $740,000 have been allocated from the $40.8 million School Zone Infrastructure Sub Program to keep students in the region safer traveling to and from school.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said the fresh funding comes from both NSW and the federal government's $3 billion road safety program providing regional schools 80 percent share while metropolitan schools 50 percent.
Mr Saunders said the program will help keep children in the region even safer as they travel to and from school by delivering key improvements in school zones around the Dubbo electorate.
"From Lue in the east to Trangie in the west, these projects will create safer pedestrian connections for children, their parents and carers, and the school community," Mr Saunders said.
Schools getting their zone upgrades
The regional schools receiving school zone improvements are:
350 schools in NSW regional areas are funded by the program
There are 350 schools in regional areas across NSW receiving their school zone improvements funding from the program, minister for regional transport and roads Sam Farraway said.
"Every child in NSW has the right to get to and from school safely. The rollout will help pedestrians, school children, cyclists, and motorists share the roads safely, Mr Farraway said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
