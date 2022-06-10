Central West Leadership Academy (and Mian School) with pedestrian refuge island on both east and west side of Bultje St at the intersection of Gipps St;



Dubbo Christian School with raising existing signals onto a mast arm to increase visibility to Mitchell highway traffic;

Dubbo North Public School with pedestrian kerb ramps on the southern side of Gipps St and Myall St intersection;

Dubbo South Public School with pedestrian kerb ramps and kerb blisters at the children's crossings on Fitzroy Street adjacent to the Dubbo South Public School;

Geurie Public School with pedestrian fence on both sides of the road at the children's crossing on Narragal Street;

Narromine Public School with Fencing around blisters and upgrade signage to delineate the pedestrian crossing on the school-to-pool walking route (Burraway Street);

Skillset Senior college and St John's Senior College with Raise existing signals onto a mast arm to increase visibility to Mitchell Highway traffic. Includes widening concrete waiting area to increase the visibility of pedestrians;