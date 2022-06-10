Daily Liberal

School zones across Dubbo safer due to NSW government infrastructure program

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated June 10 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders at a school zone in the city. Picture: Supplied

Most of the busiest school zones across the city and on the outskirts are in for much-needed safety improvements.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.