A local school will give its students the opportunity to excel in the agriculture industry after a recent partnership was announced.
Macquarie Anglican Grammar School has partnered with Australian Strategic Materials and its subsidiary Toongi Pastoral Company to form the Macquarie Agricultural Pathways Program.
The Pathways Program is hoping to give students education motivation through different ways including passion, interest and curiosity as they continue to learn more about the agriculture sector.
Macquarie Anglican Grammar School Headmaster Craig Mansour believes the partnership will benefit the students in a number of ways.
"This is at the core of what we are striving to achieve at Macquarie, the development of resilient young people who are ready and willing to make a difference in the world," he said.
"We educate students to be all that they can be, this means, we need to meet our young at their point of need.
"This program allows us to work together to develop them as highly-skilled, well-rounded leaders of Agriculture".
The '2022 pilot' of the program will start with a small group of Year 7 students, who will visit Tongi Pastoral Company's two sites (Toongi and Tomingley) on a weekly-basis.
The group of students will also be given the chance to apply their learning in a real-world context while also playing an active role in the day to day farm operations.
Manager of Toongi Pastoral Company Fergus Job said the partnership may help the student find a potential career.
"Together, we are moulding opportunities for students who haven't yet found their `fit' in traditional education pathways," he said.
"At TPC we want to engage and inspire these students, and expand the choices available to them, now and later in life."
