A group of Dubboans organised an event to celebrate food and stories from different cultures on Sunday, June 5 at Macquarie Lions Park.
Robert Salt, one of the organisers, said multiculturalism in Dubbo had increased in the last two decades. He said they wanted to hold an event that would bring people together to "learn, listen and enjoy" the diversity the local region had to offer.
Advertisement
Global Fusion featured a number of residents from various cultures bring warm, home-cooked food on a cold and rainy afternoon. Along with catered Malaysian dishes, people were able to enjoy Indigenous cuisine (kula/kangaroo stew), and Pakistani (biryani) and Chinese (noodles) food.
"Food is an opportunity to bring everyone together... [all] cultures enjoy good, nice, delicious food," Mr Salt said.
There was also an activity presented by people from the Cook Islands where everyone learned how to make a 'ei katu (a traditional head garland of flowers and leaves).
READ ALSO:
Librarian Vickey Foggin brought along a picture book, Little Nick's Big World by Fijian footballer Nic Naitanui, a story about going to a big multicultural fete.
"The Dubbo library was very generous in reading a story to the children who enjoyed that activity. The book was from the multicultural section, Mr Salt said.
The gathering also had musical and sporting activities for people to participate in.
Mr Salt said events like these displayed the 'richness of Australian society'.
"Australia has such a old culture and history, but also a contemporary history since English colonisation," he said.
"Having people from diverse cultures come together and share stories... just makes society and life, particularly in Dubbo, really interesting and fulfilling."
The Global Fusion event was supposed to take place in March, but was delayed due to COVID. Mr Salt said they were planning to hold the event again next year but in late March, in warmer weather.
"This was our first event. We're planning on doing it again next year... make it even bigger and improve on what we did this year," he said.
Anyone looking to get involved in planning 'Global Fusion 2023' can contact Robert Salt on salt2830@gmail.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.