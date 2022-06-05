You might still have a cupboard or drawer packed full of them, but the lightweight plastic bag is banned from use in NSW.
The ban of single-use plastics in NSW came into effect on June 1 after laws passed parliament in November.
Retailers who continue to provide the bags could face a fine of up to $275,000, however Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said there was support and advice available to businesses, organisations and consumers.
"This is a great step towards protecting our environment, but it's important businesses know they can get help and advice if they need it," he said.
"We know there is widespread support among businesses for the plastics ban, and in turn, local businesses have been supported through monthly webinars and community sessions as well as ongoing support hotlines."
A transition period has taken place over the last six months to give businesses the opportunity to use up old stock, make appropriate changes to adjust to the bans, and to ensure these measures are up and running smoothly.
Environment Minister James Griffin said the ban was the first step in a plan to rid the state of many single-use plastic items and packaging which make up 60 per cent of all litter in NSW.
Next on the agenda is single-use plastic straws, bowls, plates, and cutlery, polystyrene food containers and cups, and personal care products containing plastic. These will be banned from November 2022.
Mr Griffin said businesses were leading the way when it came to protecting the environment and reducing the amount of plastic ending up in landfill.
"I'm proud to see the ban on single-use plastic bags come into effect and the way businesses across the region have embraced the positive change that will ultimately mean less impact on the environment and reduced fees on waste," he said.
"The NSW government is working with the National Retail Association to deliver targeted education campaigns for retailers, suppliers and community organisations that will be impacted by the bans, to ensure that questions businesses might have are being answered."
Businesses can call the National Retail Association's free hotline (1800 844 946) for advice on the single-use plastic bans.
For information on which plastics are no longer allowed, visit dpie.nsw.gov.au/plastics-ban
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
