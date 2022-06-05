Central west businesses are among those benefiting economically from the construction of the Mindyarra rail maintenance centre.
The $2.8 billion NSW government Regional Rail maintenance facility in Dubbo will create about 200 jobs during its construction phase, with a number of central west businesses engaged to work on the project.
Central west based business contributions include welded rail components designed and manufactured in Bathurst by voestalpine Railway Systems Australia, while Parkes-based Compliance Rail has been contracted to co-ordinate safe working arrangements during track works.
Voestalpine Railway Systems Australia sales manager Glenn Kyte said the project was helping to create sustainable job opportunities and skills for their workers.
"There is a real sense of pride from our workers when they know they will be involved in such a critical infrastructure project," he said.
So far, voestalpine has supplied about 10,650 metres of rail track for the centre, with about 3000 metres forming the main western rail line.
"We have also supplied 11 turnout systems that allow the management of rail traffic by guiding trains from one rail track to another," Mr Kyte said.
"The turnouts are manufactured with about 95 per cent locally-supplied Australian materials while the welded rails are manufactured with 100 per cent locally-supplied rail."
Compliance Rail is a full-service Aboriginal railway contractor founded by father-son team Barry and Luke Dickerson in 2017.
They specialise in railway services including railway safe-working, track examination and certification, rail welding, track maintenance, weld testing, plant hire and skilled rail labour, and ensured a high standard of safety across the project.
"Working in the rail corridor can present a number of challenges to worksite safety and with ongoing training and accreditation we make sure that our personnel are trained to the highest standards and are fully qualified to protect any rail worksite," Barry Dickerson said.
"We are proud to have been part of the important project in western NSW."
The Mindyarra maintenance centre is being built as part of the NSW government's Regional Rail project, which also includes the replacement of NSW TrainLink's ageing XPT, XPLORER and Endeavour trains.
The Mindyarra maintenance centre is expected to be able to service the new fleet of trains, repair them and look after them in the future to come as well.
Construction started in October 2020 and is due for completion in late 2022.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said it was fantastic to see a number of local businesses to contribute to the centre during the construction phase.
"These are great regional businesses employing local people from diverse backgrounds and contributing to the bright future of regional NSW," he said.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the project was a major investment into regional NSW to help support regional economies.
"The NSW government is committed to supporting local economies right across the state and projects such as the Mindyarra Maintenance Centre provide great jobs and opportunities for people living in the regions," he said.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
