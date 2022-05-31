Daily Liberal
Subscriber

Luke Shannon escapes jail time after pleading guilty to his involvement in horrific Dunedoo crash

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated May 31 2022 - 10:58pm, first published 10:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Truck driver escapes jail time after fatal Dunedoo crash

A Tumbi Umbi truck driver involved in a crash at Dunedoo in which a woman was thrown from her car and killed has avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a charge of negligent driving occasioning death.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.