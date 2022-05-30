news, local-news,

Supporting young people impacted by suicide will be the focus of a headspace education session for parents and carers in Dubbo. The session is open to parents, carers and other community members who want to learn more about how to support young people impacted by suicide. The event which was going to be held in person, is now being shifted to an online event at lunchtime on Wednesday, June 1. Head of headspace Schools, Kristen Douglas said families play a vital role in supporting their young people. "Sadly, suicide remains the leading cause of death for young people in Australia," Ms Douglas said. "We understand talking about suicide is confronting, but it is important that parents and carers have these conversations with their young people." Ms Douglas said it was okay to not have all the answers. "headspace is here to support you to learn more about your young person's mental health and how to support them best," she said. "This webinar will also introduce you to services in the community that can help in tough times." The headspace National Youth Mental Health Foundation provides resources and tools for families and friends to support the mental health and wellbeing of young people in their lives. The education session aims to: When asked about why headspace had chosen Dubbo as the location to originally host the event, a spokesperson told the Daily Liberal, that this session was part of a broader program of education sessions across NSW, funded by the NSW Government in June last year. READ MORE: "That said, headspace knows mental health is of particular concern for young people in regional and rural communities, and that's why we offer these sessions in as many of those communities as possible," they said. Parents and carers are invited to register via booking website Eventbrite. For more information about how to support your young person, visit your nearest headspace centre or contact our online and phone counselling service, eheadspace (1800 650 890), eheadspace operates seven days a week between 9am to 1am. If you're looking for someone to talk to immediately, Lifeline (13 11 14) and Kids Helpline (1800 55 1800) are available to talk 24/7.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/d6212d6e-2fbf-411c-ac24-22713fa1804c.JPG/r0_82_3000_1777_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg