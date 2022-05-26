news, local-news,

Central West Local Land Services is hoping the fencing of three travelling stock reserves will prevent illegal rubbish dumping and destructive four-wheel-driving. The Talbragar and Mugga Hill Reserves near Dubbo, as well as the Gum Bend Reserve on the Lachlan River at Condobolin were fenced. Central West Local Land Services Travelling Stock Reserves team member Jason Gavenlock said the Mugga Hill site is vegetated with a dry sclerophyll forest containing narrow leaf iron bark and white pine with a shrubby understorey. ALSO MAKING NEWS: He said being close to Dubbo, it has long been used by locals to ride horses and for birdwatching. "Unfortunately, it has also become a site for four-wheel-driving, motorbike riding and illegal rubbish dumping with our staff removing two tonnes of rubbish, including household waste, syringes and tyres," Mr Gavenlock said. The LLS Travelling Stock Reserves Team member said the Talbragar Reserve, which was a "beautiful example of a grassy woodland" due to the Yellow Box, River Redgum and native grasses, had also been hit be illegal activity. "We have had a long-term problem with four-wheel-driving and illegal rubbish dumping which has created erosion on the steep banks and potentially impacted Aboriginal Cultural Heritage sites," Mr Gavenlock said. "While we encourage people to continue to use the river for passive recreation such as fishing and picnicking, we have fenced the reserve to stop the illegal activities that damage the site." The Gum Bend Reserve on the Lachlan River at Condobolin, which has known significant Aboriginal Cultural Heritage sites, was also being impacted by illegal activities. LLS has already founding the fencing of the reserves to have worked in the past. The organisation successfully fenced the Burrabadine travelling stock reserve near Dubbo to stop four-wheel-drivers from destroying the banks. "The fence included a pedestrian gate and since this has occurred, we have seen the banks revegetate and many people continue to use the reserve for passive recreation," Mr Gavenlock said. For information about what can and cannot be done on travelling stock reserves contact Central West Local Land Services on 1300 795 299.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/2ec9f548-1666-43c9-b32d-ccf14ded8ede.JPG/r141_0_1876_980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg