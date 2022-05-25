news, local-news, National Simultaneous Storytime, Macquarie Lions Park, Dubbo library, Dubbo kids activities, Dubbo family things to do, Family tree picture book, Josh Pyke, Ronojoy Ghosh

Dubbo toddlers experienced a special storytime session held by the regional library on Wednesday, May 25. It was to celebrate National Simultaneous Storytime, where a selected Australian picture book is read by one million children, around the world, at the same time . Held in Macquarie Lions Park this year, kids and carers gathered to read Family Tree by Josh Pyke and Ronojoy Ghosh. It is a tale of a seed growing into a big gum tree. "It's a really cute, sweet story," Vickey Foggin, community engagement librarian said. There was singing and clapping before Ms Foggin sat down to read aloud to the kids. READ ALSO: Hend Al-Azzani, mum to David, 2, and Tessa, 1, regularly attends storytime for kids and said it helped to improve their learning skills. "It encourages children to read stories as they get older and older," she said. Pheona Barns, who cares for 2-year-old Elena, said storytime motivated children to participate in activities. "When [Elena] first started coming [to the library], she would just sit there and watch. Now, she actually does the actions and listens to the story," Ms Barns said. The program was developed by the Australian Library Information Association (ALIA) in 2000 to promote literacy and reading among children.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175630965/8eeccae6-5b15-4ba1-942f-c4dea5bcc415.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg