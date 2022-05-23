sport, local-sport,

The Dubbo Demons have got their revenge over Orange after defeating them by 22 points in their AFL Central West clash on Saturday. Orange's Waratahs Sports Ground hosted the second meeting between the two sides for the season and it was the visitors who came away with an 11.8.74 to 6.16.52 victory in round four of the competition. Dubbo captain Dylan Fairall said it was an important win for the Demons and was made even more special after losing to Orange already this season. "It was probably good to get that game back, they came to Dubbo and beat us so it was good to get over there and win away from Dubbo," he said. While the Demons were without several players including Tom Byrnes, Fairall picked out a pair of experienced players who stood up on Saturday. "Tommy Skinner in the ruck battled away all day and did quite well," he said "Isaac Heath again stood up down forward and looked dangerous anytime the ball came near him. "They are probably the main contributors but there were no passengers in the team by any stretch so it was a good team performance I think." READ ALSO: The win for the Demons was their second of the season and first since round one, but Fairall believes the side will be able to put more consistent performances together over the coming month. "There was a time there when we weren't going to have a bench because boys had to leave early to get back to work or things like that," he said. "There was definitely desire and determination from our entire playing group. "There is still room for improvement but it's getting better." The Demons now sit second on the ladder behind the Bathurst Bushrangers who are yet to lose a game from their four matches so far this season. While they are a win ahead of Orange and the Bathurst Giants, Fairall is confident the Demons will be tough to beat going forward. "We are slowly getting back on track, we haven't really been able to put a full-strength team on the paddock this year," he said. "We've got some inclusions coming back this week so hopefully they can help us a bit but we won't be full strength. "Things are starting to click which is what happens when you get a full squad to pick from." The Dubbo Women's side made it three wins in a row after defeating Orange earlier in the day, with the Demons winning 9.10.64 to 1.2.8. The Tier 2 Men's side had a bye but all three teams will return home on Saturday with the Parkes Panthers and Bathurst Giants in town to play in the second weekend of Sir Doug Nicholls Round. The Demons will wear their Indigenous jerseys which were designed by Trudy Sloane for the second consecutive week before they go on sale via the club's social media channels. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

