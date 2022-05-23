sport, local-sport,

Even though he is a proud Queenslander, Canberra Raiders star Josh Papalii wants to see more games in regional areas after his sides win on Sunday in Dubbo. Papalli was brilliant in his 250th NRL game against South Sydney at Apex Oval, with his side coming away with a 36-12 win. The QLD Origin representative is no stranger to playing in the country but believes the atmosphere at Dubbo was electric. "(It was) pretty good, I was getting hassled in Mudgee there by the Manly fans but I love coming out the country and giving back to the community," he said. "This is where all the awesome talent comes from out in the country and it was good to see all the support. "They should do more games out in the country that's for sure." The Raiders are one of many NRL sides who bring games to regional areas after playing in Mudgee and Wagga Wagga already this season before Sunday's match in Dubbo. With South Sydney's current deal with Dubbo Regional Council now finished, Canberra could be one club council could target should they want another NRL game in 2023, with Orange's Jack Wighton one of the competition's biggest stars. READ ALSO: While it was a Rabbitohs home game, Papalii said it was awesome to see support from some Canberra fans in the crowd. "It's just good to see any green, to be honest," he said. "There are probably more South Sydney fans out here in Dubbo but like I said before it's just good to see all the fans come out and enjoy the game today." After playing 250 games, Papalii is no stranger to tough, physical encounters but admitted they still sting a little. "That was obviously a very physical game, it doesn't get easy when you are playing against boys like (Tom) Burgess and (Liam) Knight," he said. "They are massive boys and it does take a toll." The win for the Raiders on Sunday makes it two in a row for the club who now sit in 9th position on the ladder, only behind Souths on percentages. The Raiders' milestone man said he hopes the squad can continue to build some momentum. "It's always good winning, it's been an emotional week that's for sure," he said. "It's a good way to bring up 250 games with a win and hopefully we can continue to roll on." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

