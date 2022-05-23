news, local-news,

Dubbo could have 3D printed houses if a plan by councillor Matt Wright goes ahead. Cr Wright has put forward a notice of motion for the Dubbo Regional Council May ordinary meeting on Thursday for a 3D printed housing trial to be considered. He's asking for council to set aside "up to four residential blocks from the Stage 5 Release 3 of Keswick residential land release to enable a trial of 3D printed housing stock, subject to regulatory guidelines". If supported by his fellow councillors at the meeting, Cr Wright would have staff prepare a report to be returned in September that defines the framework for council to meet its legislative requirements, minimises the costs to council, and attracts competitive proposals to trial the 3D printing technology suitable for the regional NSW housing market. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The council meeting will be the first held in Wellington in four years. In 2018, the councillors at the time were split in the decision to end the meetings in Wellington. Ben Shields, who was mayor at the time, cast the deciding vote. The official meetings were replaced with more informal community forums. At the time, Wellington councillor Anne Jones said she had no reason as to why the meetings wouldn't be held in Wellington. Initially concerns had been raised about the cost, but that was dismissed, she said. "I can't really give you an answer other than certain councillors don't want to travel to Wellington for council meetings," she said. However, deputy mayor Richard Ivey pushed for the Wellington meetings to be returned. In addition to Thursday's meeting, ordinary council meetings will also be held in the Wellington council chambers in September, January, May 2023 and August 2023. Mayor Mathew Dickerson said it was something the Wellington community had wanted for a long time. "By having meetings in Wellington, it reinforces to the community that this council is committed to being inclusive and allowing better access to council meetings," Cr Dickerson said. "Having the Dubbo-based councillors travel to Wellington for the meeting would improve inclusiveness, and I am sure all councillors, myself included, are looking forward to the change." As with the Dubbo-based meetings, it will be livestreamed to the council Facebook page and website. Cr Dickerson said small upgrades would be required to host the livestream from Wellington but they were "long-overdue" and already budgeted for. The meeting will be held on Thursday, May 26 from 5.30pm.

