Deputy mayor Richard Ivey wants to promote inclusiveness by having Dubbo Regional Council hold Council Meetings in Wellington three times a year. Cr Ivey has put up a notice of motion that will be voted on at the April 28 council meeting on whether this will go ahead or not. "We are Dubbo Regional Council and that encompasses the Dubbo region and the Wellington Shire," Cr Ivey said. "We've had amalgamation and that's good but I just think the amalgamation hasn't been as good as it could've been and the integration hasn't been as good as it should've been and by having a meeting in Wellington I think it will help the integration. "It's not going to divide us or have a them and us thing, we are all part of Dubbo Regional Council and three times a year approximately we will have a meeting in Wellington as an integration thing not as a divisive thing." The deputy mayor said they would set dates for the rest of the mayoral term and juggle it around but having three meetings a year in Wellington is the intention. "Also the other reason for doing it is to get the other Dubbo based councillors down into Wellington and I think we've already done that, we've had a bus tour and taken the councillors around some of the council facilities in Wellington and I know that was a real eye opener to them and a show of appreciation," he said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Wellington is a vibrant community and has so much to offer and can be an integral part of the regional council. "Having a meeting here in the Shire Chambers is cementing that, cohesiveness. I stress that it's not Wellington or Dubbo, it's a united community and what we have to offer." While Cr Ivey said the Wellington Shire council chambers are a bit smaller they can still accommodate as many people as possible. "It didn't take much to refit it to host council meetings, some of the audio visual stuff needs to be updated, so we can live stream but the Dubbo chambers also needs to update so there isn't an extra cost to host the meetings in Wellington too," he said. Cr Ivey would like to see Council resolve to hold the Ordinary Council meetings on the following dates, commencing at 5.30pm: May 26, 2022, September 22, 2022, January 2023 (date to be confirmed), May 25, 2023 and August 24, 2023 and the dates for subsequent meetings to be held in Wellington to be determined in October 2023.

