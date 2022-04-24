news, local-news,

Residents can now enjoy the tranquil sounds and intriguing insights of the Dubbo Shoyoen Japanese Gardens through a new interactive mobile app. Staff from Dubbo Regional Council have worked alongside local digital content producer Kim Goldsmith to create the Shoyoen Sound Walk experience, which is available through the izi.TRAVEL app. The app is an international program for self-guided sound walks and tours. After downloading and activating the app, through use of geo-located points on a map, the walk triggers audio for the listener. READ ALSO: Walks can be previewed and accessed at any time, or used on site at the gardens, providing steb-by-step insights into features of the garden, background to the Dubbo/Minokama sister city relationship and information about Japanese culture, such as the tea ceremony. This Shoyoen Sound Walk tour was created over six months in 2021-22 for Dubbo Regional Council, with the assistance of Dubbo Regional Council Sister City Officer, Kylie Sutherland. The narrator for the walk is Emily Phimmachanh, an English/Japanese teacher at Distance Education. The soundtrack to the walk is an original composition called 'Gardens Heartbeat', using taiko drum, flute and hyshigi, composed and performed by Georgie Saunders. Photography in within the app has been taken by Kylie Sutherland and Kim Goldsmith. Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said he was excited to see the use of technology enhancing visitor experience. "Everyone is aware I love technology, this new addition to an already wonderful community facility means that people can immerse themselves fully into the experience of the gardens." "It's like having a personal tour guide right in your pocket." The app is free to download and includes 1500 tours worldwide. Visitors can also head to the gardens and find a QR code onsite and follow the prompts. Also available is Our Stories: The Public Art of Dubbo - created by the Western Plains Cultural Centre and is a walking tour featuring public art in the CBD.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wF2AsUhhR8g62Py4v8BYyb/ceadded8-43ca-4fc8-a357-0bdf3c35bd3c.JPG/r128_608_8256_5200_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg