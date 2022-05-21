news, federal-election,

10PM UPDATE: Parkes incumbent Mark Coulton is celebrating with almost 50 per cent of the vote so far in the Parkes electorate. More than 61,000 votes have been counted in the electorate. The Australian Electoral Commission projected two candidate preferred for Parkes has Nationals' Mr Coulton with 68.3 per cent of the vote against Labor's Jack Ayoub. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mr Coulton has 48.75 per cent of the votes that have been counted. Despite Mr Coulton being likely to retain the seat, there is a 1.49 per cent swing against him. Mr Ayoub is second in the count but is suffering from a 4.27 per cent swing. He currently holds 20.34 per cent of the votes. Coming in third is Pauline Swinbourn from Pauline Hanson's One Nation. She has 7.74 per cent of the votes so far. 8PM UPDATE: Nationals' Mark Coulton is leading the count in the federal seat of Parkes. Voting ended at 6pm. The Australian Electoral Commission website shows just under 20,000 votes have already been counted. In total, there are 109,133 people enrolled to vote in the Parkes electorate. The projected two candidate preferred for Parkes on the AEC website has 69.03 per cent for Mr Coulton, with Labor's Jack Ayoub at 30.97 per cent. Of the votes that have been counted, Mr Coulton has 52.59 per cent of the vote. Mr Ayoub has 16.62 per cent. Deborah Swinbourn, from Pauline Hanson's One Nation currently has 7.59 per cent of the vote. Liberal Democrats' Peter Rothwell has 6.5 per cent, Indigenous-Aboriginal Party of Australia's Derek Hardman 5.47 per cent, The Greens' Trish Frail has 4.46 per cent, Petrus van der Steen of the United Australia Party has 2.79 per cent, Independent Stuart Howe has 2.25 per cent and finally, Benjamin Fox of the Informed Medical Options Party has 1.72 per cent. 7PM UPDATE: As of about 7pm, incumbent Andrew Gee of The Nationals was leading with 52 per cent of the overall first preference votes in Calare. Calare has been held by The Nationals since 2007 and is considered a safe seat for the party. Coming in behind Mr Gee is Kate Hook, an independent candidate that has been backed by Climate 200. Ms Hook currently holds 20 per cent of the first preference votes. Labor's Sarah Elliott is positioned third in the race for Calare, with 12 per cent of the first preferences. One Nation's Stacey Whittaker has about eight per cent of the first preference vote, while Adam Jannis of the United Australia Party has attracted 3.89 per cent and The Greens' Kay Nankervis 3.87 per cent. Mr Gee is well ahead in the two candidate preferred vote and has seen a 1.34 per cent swing in his favour. There are 121,564 enrolled voters in Calare and around 13,500 formal votes have so far been counted.

