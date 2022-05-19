news, local-news,

A bus operator in Gilgandra has gone above and beyond to provide a special service to one local family in need. Contracted school bus operator Langley's Coaches has agreed to undertake a slight route diversion up a property driveway to help the Johnston family because of their unique circumstances. The family was finding it difficult to drive their daughter to and from the bus stop to get to kindergarten because they also had to transport two other young children, including their son Ted who has Angelman Syndrome. Ted's mother Sarah Johnston approached Transport for NSW to seek a solution, explaining that the three-year-old was non-verbal, could not walk and has an intellectual disability. "Ted also has a sleeping disorder, motor, balance and co-ordination issues and life-threatening seizures. He has an excitable and happy demeanour, sensory processing issues and requires constant care and supervision," Mrs Johnston said. "When my daughter Grace started school this year, I faced the added stress of having to get Ted all the way out to the shed and in and out of the car each day just to drive 300 metres to the bus stop at the front gate. "It's quite a task to handle at an early hour every day and again in the afternoon and adds a significant amount of time to the routine. "Often I haven't had much sleep and it is physically and mentally exhausting just to put Ted into the car and get him back out again. I try to avoid it if I can. "Ted relies on me for everything so it's not fair to him if I am exhausted. He deserves my energy to be better spent on helping him to play in the back yard. Sarah Hansen from Langley's said the company was happy to help. "We love to try and support families like the Johnston's with their transport needs where we can," she said. "The diversion will only take an extra few minutes, but will make a huge difference to this family, and we are more than happy that we are able to help." She said the route adjustment along the driveway is not expected to impact the timetable of the school bus service. "From term two I am beyond grateful that the bus will arrive at our front door. This sort of practical support is incredibly kind and won't ever be forgotten," Mrs Johnston said. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway praised the bus operator for going above and beyond. "While it is not common practice to divert a school bus onto private property, this was an exceptional circumstance that has ended in a positive result, making one family's public transport experience much easier," he said. "I thank Langley's Coaches for agreeing to a route change up the property driveway."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/93c3b7e4-8765-4bba-ac76-cac93b027a6f.jpg/r0_82_2048_1239_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg