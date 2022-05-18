news, local-news, Reggie the Rabbit, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dubbo regional council, Dugald Saunders MP, Dubbo non profit, Dubbo charity, Dubbo LeaderLife, South Sydney mascot

In the spirit of the Festival of Footy, eight Dubbo councillors and a state MP have produced original artworks to be auctioned for charity. The councillors and Minister for Western NSW Dugald Saunders have painted the team mascot for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Reggie the Rabbit. "It was great fun to recreate 'Reggie the Rabbit' at the Festival of Footy launch, in a 'paint-off' against a team of Dubbo Regional councillors," Mr Saunders said. The two artworks are being auctioned on eBay, and proceeds from the sale will be donated to local not-for-profit organisation LeaderLife. The Dubbo charity is known for supporting children in tough situations and helping them with confidence, life-skills, and a successful education. "I'm no Monet! But hopefully this can help to raise some money and awareness for the great work LeaderLife are doing across the community," Mr Saunders said. READ ALSO: Mayor Mathew Dickerson said raising money for LeaderLife could make a difference in the lives of kids that might be interested in playing for rugby leagues. "If not for the quality of the artwork, but for the sake of LeaderLife, I think it would be worthwhile if [people] bid huge amounts of money on these paintings. "There's a bit of pride on the line too. We want the councillors' painting to sell for more than the state member's," he said. Cr Dickerson brought up the sale of Andy Warhol's original 1964 painting "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" which sold for US$195 million at a recent auction. "Imagine what the [Reggie the Rabbit] paintings might be worth in 58 years time," he said. At the moment, "bidding is fierce" with a cent bid on each painting. Both online auctions will end at 10am on Saturday, May 21, a day before the South Sydney Rabbitohs play their home game in Dubbo's Apex Oval.

