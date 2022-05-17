news, local-news,

Police are investigating after fences were damaged, tools and 1660 litres of diesel was stolen from a property and a construction site in the Orana region. Investigations are under way after a landholder reported the theft of fuel from a property about five kilometres south of Ballimore on the Ballimore Road. The landholder estimated about 60 litres of diesel was taken from a bowser on the property on March 27 this year. READ ALSO: It was also reported that on May 12 this year a vehicle had driven through a fence on the same property causing extensive damage. In a separate incident, 1600 litres diesel fuel and other items are alleged to have been stolen from a construction site on the Sandy Creek Road at Dunedoo sometime between May 14 and 15 this year. The items included two heavy vehicle batteries, three fire extinguishers, two UHF radios and NSW registration plates to a roller labelled YQY978 Anyone with information is urged to contact Dubbo Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QfJyEpp8pWf35w8rXkJF78/bc1e1500-e657-438c-aad2-c0597798edb2.jpg/r0_478_4900_3246_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg