Buy from the Bush will be based at The Exchange for another 12 months thanks to funding from Elders. The funding was coordinated through The Exchange's Seats for the Brave initiative - a collaboration between individuals and private enterprises to provide free coworking and desk spaces for struggling farming families. Buy from the Bush founder Grace Brennan said the funding would help Buy from the Bush, which has grown exponentially since it started, to continue its support of regional retailers. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "In the past year, Elders' support of Buy From The Bush has allowed us to successfully transition into a small business that is poised for growth," Mrs Brennan said. "We are extremely grateful for this funding which has allowed the organisation to develop a space that feels ready to handle the challenges of the day and inspire big ideas." The Exchange founder and chief executive officer Jillian Kilby said the additional funding would give confidence to Buy from the Bush's regional businesses.

