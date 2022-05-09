community,

Patients at the Western Cancer Centre will have more convenient access to treatment, thanks to 20 new car spaces opened near the entrance. The Dubbo Hospital redevelopment has been a game-changer for healthcare in our region, but more services means greater demand for parks. When you're undergoing any kind of treatment, but particularly for cancer, the last thing you need to be worrying about is parking. This new street level car park is exclusively for patients, to provide more convenient access to the Western Cancer Centre and its life-changing services. Landcare and environmental groups can now apply for funding to repair and restore their properties damaged by drought, bushfires or floods. The $3 million Landcare Riparian Restoration Grant program will provide funding of up to $50,000 for groups to carry out on-ground projects such as riverbank and stream restoration, on-farm erosion works, and tree planting. When a natural disaster strikes, it is critical that, as a government, we do all we can to get landholders back on their feet as quickly as possible. The extreme weather events that we have seen over the past five years have really taken a toll on riverbanks and riparian zones across regional NSW. These restoration projects will also provide a boost for regional economies. I am encouraging our local farmers to access the NSW government's $2000 rebate on side-by-side vehicles, and join more than 4000 customers who have bought a safer alternative to traditional quad bikes. These rebates can go towards the purchase of eligible side-by-side vehicles, roll bars, compliant helmets, and drones, which can help check stock, fences and dams. Since being introduced, the rebate program has supported the purchase of almost 4400 new side-by-side vehicles, 1339 Operator Protective Devices for second-hand quad bikes, 843 helmets and 212 drones. To support improved quad bike safety, NSW Fair Trading has also visited more than 162 outlets across the state to ensure new, general purpose quad bikes displayed for sale are equipped with roll bars. Our farmers aren't just the lifeblood of the Agriculture sector; they're also crucial to generating billions and billions of dollars for the NSW economy. The work they do is vital and can sometimes be dangerous, which is why it's essential we take every step possible to alleviate the likelihood of an accident occurring.

