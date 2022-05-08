news, local-news, 2022 Federal Election in Australia, Australian Electoral Commission, Nationals Party candidate Mark Coulton, Labor Party candidate Jack Ayoub, One Nation candidate Deborah Swinbourn, Liberal Democrats candidate Peter Rothwell, United Australia Party candidate Petrus Van Der Steen
Some 250,000 ballot papers for Parkes' 110,000 registered voters are now ready as early polling centres open from Monday, May 9 and at 7pm Dubbo RSL Club is hosting 'Meet the Candidates' organised by locals to know who are vying for their votes. "Come and hear what qualifications and experience the candidates have to offer," David Taylor, a Wellington business owner who coordinated the event, said. "A lot of people would want to know who they are and it is in their interest to turn up and tell us what they've got for us and our area and scrutinise what they're promising." ALSO MAKING NEWS: As of Friday afternoon, three candidates have confirmed their attendance, Nationals Party candidate and incumbent Parkes MP Mark Coulton, Labor Party's Jack Ayoub and Ben Fox of Informed Medical Options Party. Mr Taylor said they have contacted Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party candidate Deborah Swinbourn because "no one knows who she is and what she's standing up for". Ms Swinbourn was the last contender for Parkes to nominate shortly before the Australian Electoral Commission closed the registration on April 21. The Dubbo RSL Club has offered the free use of their venue for the forum expected to be attended by all nine candidates, Mr Taylor said. The invitation was also sent to Greens' candidate Trish Frail, Liberal Democrats' Peter Rothwell, Clive Palmer's United Australia Party's Petrus Van Der Steen, Indigenous-Aboriginal Australia's Derek Hardman and independent Stuart Howe. The Australian Electoral Commission has 500 pre-poll centres across Australia. In Parkes, voters can go to: Remote centres also open at Boggabilla, Bullarah, Quambone, Rowena, Carinda, Enngonia, Ivanhoe, Louth, Murrin Bridge, Nymagee, Quambone, Tibooburra, Tilpa, Wanaaring, Bourke-Milparinka, Weilmoringle and White Cliffs.
PRE-POLL BEGINS. Australian Electoral Commission staff doing an important job during the two-week early voting through to May 21 polling day. PICTURE: AEC
