CENTRAL North Rural Crime Prevention Team investigators are calling for the public's help in finding a mob of Dorper ewes and rams missing from a western NSW property. The flock of 94 ewes and four rams are believed to have been stolen some time between April 16 and April 26 from a Walgett property on Come By Chance Road. The incident comes after a number of thefts in the Come By Chance Road area, including a case between October and December last year when 66 Dohne-Merino cross ewes and one Dohne-Merino cross ram were stolen. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Earlier in April, police believe an offender or offenders entered a property and three Dohne-Merino cross rams were also stolen from a property in the area, prompting calls from police for public information. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the North-West Zone, Rural Crime Prevention Team on 6820 3999.
Police are investigating a series of sheep thefts in the Walgett area. Photo: NSW Rural Crime Prevention Team Facebook page.
CENTRAL North Rural Crime Prevention Team investigators are calling for the public's help in finding a mob of Dorper ewes and rams missing from a western NSW property.
The flock of 94 ewes and four rams are believed to have been stolen some time between April 16 and April 26 from a Walgett property on Come By Chance Road.
The incident comes after a number of thefts in the Come By Chance Road area, including a case between October and December last year when 66 Dohne-Merino cross ewes and one Dohne-Merino cross ram were stolen.
Earlier in April, police believe an offender or offenders entered a property and three Dohne-Merino cross rams were also stolen from a property in the area, prompting calls from police for public information.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the North-West Zone, Rural Crime Prevention Team on 6820 3999.
Follow us
Ad blocker issue
Your ad blocker may be preventing you from
being able to log in or subscribe.