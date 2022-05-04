news, local-news,

CENTRAL North Rural Crime Prevention Team investigators are calling for the public's help in finding a mob of Dorper ewes and rams missing from a western NSW property. The flock of 94 ewes and four rams are believed to have been stolen some time between April 16 and April 26 from a Walgett property on Come By Chance Road. The incident comes after a number of thefts in the Come By Chance Road area, including a case between October and December last year when 66 Dohne-Merino cross ewes and one Dohne-Merino cross ram were stolen. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Earlier in April, police believe an offender or offenders entered a property and three Dohne-Merino cross rams were also stolen from a property in the area, prompting calls from police for public information. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the North-West Zone, Rural Crime Prevention Team on 6820 3999.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/a5dc9d32-40da-4e83-9611-3eec84b4fe15.jpg/r44_42_703_414_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg