NSW Law Week is coming May 16-22 and Macquarie Regional Library is partnering with Western NSW Community Legal Centre to host free legal information sessions. These sessions are designed to help you understand your rights and the law. Questions are encouraged so join in to gain greater access to justice. Bookings are required. To book, visit www.mrl.nsw.gov.au or ring 6801 4510. This two-part talk is ideal for drivers of all ages and experience. Part one looks at a range of on-the-spot fines and infringement notices plus paying, contesting or ignoring fines. Part two covers speeding, drink and drug driving and other major traffic offences. The talk examines penalties for these offences, the consequences for passengers and other road users, and steps to becoming a safer driver. Dubbo: Monday May 16, 10.30-11.30am. Wellington: Thursday, May 19, 10.30-11.30am. Preparing for the workplace is a milestone moment in the lives of most young people. This free talk looks at the basic rights and responsibilities of workers from the age they are eligible to take on employment, to important issues such as pay rates and awards, workplace safety and resolving problems that may arise with fellow workmates or management. Dubbo: Wednesday, May 18, 5-6pm. Did you know that store signs stating 'No refunds' or 'No refunds on sale items' are illegal? This informative talk unpacks consumer guarantees, the difference between major and minor problems and when you are entitled to a repair, replacement or refund. You'll learn how to approach a retailer or manufacturer and where to go if further action is required. Dubbo Library and Wellington Library: Friday, May 20, 10.30-11.30am. If you need legal answers at any time of year, all MRL libraries provide the Find Legal Answers Tool Kit. This is a collection of up-to-date and plain English books about the law and include legal resources on family law; domestic violence and sexual assault; coping with fines; neighbours and the law; and wills, estates, and planning ahead. Dubbo Library hours: 10.00am-6.00pm Monday to Friday, 10.00am-3.00pm Saturdays, 11.00am-3.00pm Sundays. Phone: 6801 4510 Website: www.mrl.nsw.gov.au

