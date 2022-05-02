news, local-news,

Bibliophiles can retreat to the Dubbo showground this weekend to enjoy literary offerings at the annual Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair. Folks can pick up pre-loved yet good quality books for the price of their morning coffee. "The special thing about this book fair is that you don't know what you'll find," Book fair coordinator Peter English told the Daily Liberal. "This year, we've got a bit of everything... about a dozen different genres." "As usual, we've got a lot of fiction books. We've got the old favourites such as war, cooking, and biographies. There's a whole array of children's books that we try and push out the door to promote reading for kids. Parents come along, grab a whole heap of books and make us an offer, children's books are 2 for a dollar." ALSO MAKING NEWS: The fair will start at 8 am on May 7 and go until May 8 when books will be $5 a box or wheelbarrow between 12 to 1pm, the last hour of the fair. Started by the Rotary Club of Dubbo Macquarie, the book fair honours founding member Michael Egan who passed away due to cancer. The fair has raised over $120,000 in funds for the RFDS Dubbo Support Group and the Bill Walsh Cancer Centre in Sydney, since it first began 12 years ago. "Last year, we were able to raise $15,000, and every year it's growing. The money we raise for the RFDS Dubbo Support Group stays in Dubbo which then goes to support the Orana region," Mr English remarked. The rotary club does community call outs few times a year and people drop off bags, boxes, and ute-loads of books for the fair. They also accepts monetary donations and provides receipts for the same. "It's fantastic. We pride ourselves on the quality of the books we have and that is in part, due to the generous donations from the community of Dubbo." Mr English said. "They drop off books, then come to the book fair and buy up so they can donate them back to us next year. It's the best recycling." "Come buy some gifts for Mother's Day... or something to add to your coffee table collection," he added.

