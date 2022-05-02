community,

Social housing tenants in the Dubbo local government area (LGA) are eligible to apply for a heavily discounted washing machine as part of a NSW Government initiative to save on water and lower the cost of living. We know water is a precious asset not to be taken for granted, and every drop counts. That's why we've invested in this initiative to help save up to 25,000 litres of water a year per machine. It's been a tough few years for our community, and we're committed to easing the cost of living pressures many face. These heavily discounted machines could save you $220-$245 a year - as well as saving water, electricity, and even detergent. Applications close June 30, or when all appliances are allocated. For more information on the program go to: water.dpie.nsw.gov.au/plans-and-programs/water-efficiency/washing-machine-replacement-trial Orana Support Service has been recognised for its work delivering food and care hampers to community members in the region during the height of Dubbo's COVID outbreak. OSS is one of 34 groups across NSW to obtain funding through the NSW Government's COVID Regional Community Support program. OSS wasn't the only group that went above and beyond to help isolated residents during lockdown, but it did distribute 5260 hampers and relief packs - the fourth highest number of any organisation in regional NSW. This financial assistance of $21,000 will help to cover some of the costs incurred, including fuel, couriers and logistics expenses. It's great to see the Boundary Road Extension project now open, after the official unveiling last Thursday morning. Thousands of local families will now have an easier school run to and from the Sheraton Road education precinct - easing congestion along Cobra Street. It'll also unlock further growth in both residential and business development in Dubbo's south-east. Applications are now open for the next round of the Community War Memorials Fund, closing at 5pm on Monday July 25, and I am encouraging our local veterans groups and councils across the region to apply. Grants are available to cover projects like conservation assessments, honour roll repair, environmental advice, cleaning, and repairs to war memorial halls. To be eligible for funding, the memorial must be listed on the NSW War Memorials Register. For program information and the application form, go to: www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/heritage/community-war-memorials-fund/ Applications are now open for the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund, and I am encouraging our local Crown land reserve managers to apply. The Crown Reserves Improvement Fund will support upgrades to facilities used by organisations that are at the heart of our communities, like showgrounds, scouts and girl guide groups, pony clubs and PCYC. These grants will help our community by funding improvements to community, recreational and tourism facilities on Crown reserves, while also supporting local businesses and economies within our community. For more information and to apply, go to: reservemanager.crownland.nsw.gov.au/funding/crif

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/eec42eaf-bdf6-47b1-aefc-d552fd5c31fe.jpg/r0_186_1929_1276_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg