The development of a number of locals juniors has been a real highlight during a difficult start to the Peter McDonald Premiership season for the Wellington Cowboys. The Cowboys, who lost a host of players during the off-season, were beaten by leading Group 10 sides Bathurst Panthers and Orange CYMS in the opening two rounds of the season but there's no sense of panic within the squad. Given the departures, a number of juniors have been given the opportunity in the top grade. "Over the last couple of years we haven't seen a lot of juniors," injured Wellington five-eighth Mason Williams said. "We've probably only had one or two make their debut and maybe not play a lot of games. So it's good to see those boys in first grade full-time now and getting an understanding of it. "They've had to come straight into first grade, which s exciting for them and it's been exciting for us. We were all there at some stage so it's good signs for the club." READ ALSO: - 'Best part of coaching country footy': Creith keen to see young Spacemen rise - Patient Raiders focused on building towards their best footy - United wary of competition newcomers as they search for a maiden win The exuberance of youth has been on show at times during the opening two rounds of the season, with ball control proving an issue for the Cowboys. Williams, who is in serious doubt for Sunday's match at home due to an ankle injury suffered last weekend, said all players across the park need to work on that in the round three clash with Forbes. "We've been pretty weak in our completion of sets and those one-percenters," he said. "The younger boys and even us older blokes have been a bit guilty of trying to do a bit too much at times rather than just settle down and play the full 80. "That's it for us on the weekend, execute when the chances come rather than trying to create too many." While Wellington is yet to get off the mark this season, Forbes started its campaign with a win last weekend. After a round one bye the Magpies proved too strong for the Mudgee Dragons at home and scored a 22-20 victory. There's isn't too much focus on what Forbes can do from within the Wellington squad as the aim is simply trying to improve each week and work up the ladder. "We've stuck solid and we've got a young side. Over the last couple of weeks we've shown we are still a strong contender. Two losses isn't ideal but I think we'll be fine to move on," Williams said. "It's just a matter of gelling at the moment. We had no pre-season games and it was more or less just straight into it for us. We've taken a bit out of the last couple of weeks and I think we should be right for Forbes this weekend." With Williams likely to miss the Forbes game and potentially the round four meeting with Nyngan, more pressure will be on halfback Richie Peckham as well as captain-coach Justin Toomey-White and versatile back Brock Naden. Sunday's match is scheduled to kick-off at 2.30pm at Kennard Park.

