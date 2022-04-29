news, local-news,

Optometrists are urging diabetic residents to book in for eye checks due to fears they could be at risk of eye disease. The leading cause of blindness in Australia isn't glaucoma or cataracts - it's diabetic retinopathy. Specsavers optometrist Yvonne O'Sullivan said the disease affects those living with type 1 and 2 diabetes where high blood sugar levels cause bleeding in the back of the eye. "Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that affects the eyes, caused by damage to the blood vessels in the retina at the back of the eye," she said. READ ALSO: "In its initial stages, diabetic retinopathy doesn't usually cause any noticeable symptoms, so you may not even be aware you have it." According to the National Diabetes Services Scheme, 6.3 per cent of the population in Dubbo are living with diabetes, which is the equivalent to 3720 locals. Diabetes is said to affect more males than females with Specsavers data finding a higher proportion of men were referred to specialists for diabetes related eye diseases. And with the number of people with diabetes expected to double by 2025, now is the time to take action, Ms O'Sullivan said. "I recommend all patients with diabetes or with a family history of diabetes to keep their eye checks front of mind," she said. "Even individuals with well-controlled diabetes can have diabetic retinopathy, so a regular check-up is important regardless of any symptoms." While diabetic retinopathy is currently the leading cause of blindness, it is preventable and manageable if detected early. "Early detection really is key to managing diabetic retinopathy, and the earlier we can detect it, the easier we can manage it,' she said. "We don't want anyone in Dubbo leaving it too late and potentially have their sight threatened." When the disease is picked up early, treatment involves a change of lifestyle or medication to bring blood sugar levels under control. But if the disease is caught at a later stage, patients will be referred to an eye specialist who will administer laser eye treatment or injections.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/1733a5d4-fb44-4ac9-9ebd-a302edd6e8ce.JPG/r0_27_1017_602_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg