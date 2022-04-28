news, local-news,

Finding vintage cars on the streets of Millthorpe isn't really that uncommon. Its main street has always been an attraction for those car owners looking for a suitably aged locale for a few photos. This Friday the village will be humming to the sound of 120 pre 1931 vehicles of all shapes and sizes courtesy of the Orange District Antique Motor Club's Autumn Tour. Rally Director and 1928 Hupmobile owner Peter Amos said that the tour was so popular that finding venues large enough was part of the reason behind limiting the numbers to 120. "Catering for larger numbers than that is really difficult and we couldn't open it up to all comers," he said. "We have entrants as it is that are coming from Victoria to North Queensland and from Sydney out to Collarenebri." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Part of the Autumn tour is just that, a long leisurely tour around some of the shire's prettiest landscapes. "This year we'll be gathering on Redmond Oval in Millthorpe on Friday from 9am and after coffee at the Golden Memories Museum we'll be going on two drives to Newbridge," he said. For those drivers who have faith in their vehicles there is the long tour through Forest Reefs, Errowanbang, Mandurama, Neville, Barry, Moorilda and arriving at Newbridge for lunch. For those who feel that's a bit too long, the short run will go straight through Blayney as they journey to Newbridge. After lunch they'll stop at the Anglican Parish Book Fair which is when Adelaide Street will be looking like it's entered a time warp. The range of cars that will be participating include two Rolls Royces, a 1905 De Dion Bouton and 118 other vintage cars that will also be taking part in another tour on Saturday. All the vehicles will gather from 8.30am to 9.30am on Saturday at the Robin Hood Hotel in Orange before travelling to Manildra via the Molong Recreation Ground.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/00e05063-554c-4f05-ad81-0464dda46fe9.JPG/r0_339_5880_3661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg