With 23 code of conduct complaints between March and April in 2021 and over $23,000 of rate payers money spent looking into them, Dubbo Regional Council can now breathe a little easier as the first quarters results roll in. The council has been fairing better, suffering no new complaints between January and March 31, 2022. In a report on the first quarter of 2022, presented by Dubbo Regional Council's executive manager of governance and internal control's Abbey Rouse, she stated the procedures for the Administration of the Model Code of Conduct requires statistics to be reported to Council annually. "During the induction process, as a way to increase transparency within the organisation and community, councillors requested a quarterly update on this topic," Ms Rouse's report said. According to the report, although no new complaints were received during the reporting period for the first quarter, new expenses were incurred in the continued resolution of previously submitted complaints, amounting to $7,260, with ongoing costs unknown. "Consultation Reporting complaint statistics regularly allows for transparency both within Council and in the broader community, providing the first source of consultation regarding this matter," she said. READ MORE: "As part of the on boarding program, councillors undertook Code of Conduct training on January, 14 2022, delivered by Kath Roach of Sinc Solutions." According to the report staffing resources have been higher than usual, managing complaints that were received prior to this reporting period. "As the first quarterly report, comparison is not available to the previous quarter. However, subsequent reports will compare the total number of complaints made against councillors, as well as the costs incurred with those of the previous quarter," the report stated. Council is required to report its annual Code of Conduct statistics to the Office of Local Government each December.

