Tradies in Sight cancels events temporarily while seeking funding

Men's and tradies' mental health charity Tradies in Sight has cancelled its weekly events in lieu of ongoing funding. The charity, which provides a safe space for men and tradies to gather and find out more about mental health services, is hoping to access State Government funding to keep its meal catch-ups going. These include breakfast events on Wednesday mornings, Thursday dinner and workshop events, and Friday lunch events. Charity Founder Bruno Efoti said the events would be cancelled until further notice, however the shed would still be open for drop-ins. "We are trying our hardest to get some funding to keep us going so that we can offer all the services that make it easier for people, especially men to get the right kind of help," Mr Efoti said. "We are reliant on donations and sponsorships until good funding amounts can be accessed which means we have to cut back until then. "We are busier than ever helping people in vital ways." Mr Efoti has engaged the help of Dubbo Regional Council to help him identify new funding streams. He said though he appreciated the funding people in the community had provided to the charity, "it's not a sustainable way of doing things". "We've been reliant on sponsorship and donations, as we haven't been able to access any good State Government funding," Mr Efoti said. "We've applied for a couple of grants but they haven't been successful. The problem is we don't have anyone who can do grants writing for us, but hopefully council can help us find someone." He said he was confident the shed was doing good work in the community, and he was passionate about continuing the Tradies In Sight events in the future. "People have really resonated with the shed and the way we've been going about drawing people in. A lot of people aren't ready to talk about hard things yet but the shed is a stepping stone to seeking help," Mr Efoti said. "The ones sitting at home and they need help but they don't know how to access help, they're the ones who are our focus. "The bottom line is, men need to be more connected with each other, and the shed has the best strategy to bring them together - we feed them, and that's the first layer of intervention we have." Find out more or donate at www.tradiesinsight.support

