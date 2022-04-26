sport, local-sport,

Dubbo trainer Brett Robb almost completed a rare double during a busy Anzac Day of racing. Robb was well represented on Monday as he had a number of chances race at Nyngan's annual Anzac Day meeting while Great Buy, one of his stable stars, contested the prestigious Bathurst Soldier's Saddle (1400m) at Tyers Park. He was represented by five gallopers at Nyngan and the worst result was a second. The highlight of a winning treble was victory for Rylan's Pick $3.40 favourite in the Nyngan Cup main event while there was also success for Legal Zou and Drunkasamonkey. READ ALSO: - Cahill facing long stint out of the saddle after fracturing vertebrae - Rugby player flown to Sydney after suffering spinal injury in tackle - Hat-trick for Fernando but defence the biggest positive in Raiders' win At Bathurst, Great Buy was contesting his first event since the $500,000 Country Championships Final at Randwick earlier in the month and showed his strong pace early again after jumping a $4 favourite in the Soldier's Saddle. It wasn't to be for Robb and jockey Michael Heagney though, as the well-backed Lemaire ($4.50, Winona Costin) ensured a second straight Saddle win for Tara and Philippe Vigouroux. Having claimed the 2021 saddle with Zouologist the Hawkesbury trainers made their return to Tyers Park with another leading hope in Lemaire, who came to Bathurst in great form with a win at Wagga and a runner-up finish at Scone. Lemaire delivered, taking the lead from Great Buy with 100m to go and winning by a half-length while Bjorn Baker's O'Not A Doubt ($4.60) was third. "It played out perfectly," winning jockey Costin said. "He's a great frontrunning horse but with the speed on he's able to take a sit. He's very versatile," she said. "My dad owns a little share in him so it's a big win. He's a horse with a lot of talent so I had plenty of faith in him." Costin has been on Lemaire for all four of the Zariz gelding's starts this preparation, including his tough 15th placing in the $150,000 Provincial Championship.

