A hat-trick for EJ Fernando highlighted the Macquarie Raiders' first win in the Peter McDonald Premiership on Saturday. After losing their round one match to Mudgee back on April 2, it was a long wait for the Raiders to get back on the field and they had to make the long trek to Lithgow for the weekend's fixture. But there was no sign of lethargy at the Tony Luchetti Sportsground as the Raiders ran out 24-6 winners. "It was very pleasing," victorious captain-coach Alex Ronayne said. "We've been working hard just to get that win so it was a nice feeling. "We handled the trip well and it was a beautiful day over there, really. It was a good day because there was a good crowd and a bit of hype. They're a good club and they've got a good team over there." READ ALSO: - Fast-finishing Tigers show sprit but fall short in exciting Hawks contest - CYMS overcome slow start to down St Pats in high scoring affair - Orange CYMS facing spell without Mortimer after win at Wellington While Fernando's hat-trick and the coming together of a number of new players in key positions were highlights for Macquarie, the most pleasing aspect of the match for Ronayne was his side's defence. Spurred on by home support and number of new faces this season, Lithgow was never able to really get into the match and their lone try was the last one scored on the day. With Merritt brothers Josh and Jai pulling the strings, the Raiders were able to run away with the game after building pressure in defence. "Our defence on our line was good. Our line speed was really good," Ronayne said. "The boys are bonding and we're starting to build those combinations. I thought Josh and Jai were two of our better players and we got the win, that was what we wanted." Jai Merritt shone on the left edge and was heavily involved in each of three tries for centre Fernando. "EJ played really well. They all came off Jai and he worked off the back of our forward pack," Ronayne said. "But you know what EJ is like. He's a good finisher and he deserved those three tries." Jai Merritt also got himself a try on the day while Matt Naden was the other to cross and Blake Merritt kicked two goals. The match was also satisfying for Ronayne given it marked his return to the field after suffering a serious jaw injury while on duty with the Western Rams in early March. Hayden Bonanno scored the late consolation try for the hosts. The win moves the Raiders up to third in the Group 11 pool behind Forbes and Dubbo CYMS. Next up for Ronayne and his men is a return home for a meeting with a Parkes side which had the bye in round two. "Parkes is a very good team and you know what you get from them," Ronayne said. "They're a class team and we need to play 80 minutes if we want to be in their class. We're going there for the win and back-to-back wins would be good for the team and the club." Despite it being early days in the season, Ronayne added the new western competition was "unreal" to be a part of.

