news, local-news,

Businesses in Dubbo are being urged to get into the football spirit in the lead up to the city's NRL match on May 22. Dubbo Regional Council in collaboration with the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce and NSW government launched 'The Festival of Footy' on Thursday at a special event at the rotunda. The month-long festival aims to increase community participation and build excitement in the lead up to the round 11 clash between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canberra Raiders at Apex Oval. As part of the festival, local businesses and organisations are invited to decorate their shopfronts and participate in the spend-local campaign to give shoppers the opportunity to win a share a $2000 of My Dubbo Region shopping cards. Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said the festival was a great way to kick things off. READ ALSO: "It was great to see industry and community come together to launch the Festival of Footy - a fun campaign that highlights the community support of the NRL in Dubbo," he said. The event - funded under the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment's Festival of Place Summer Night fund - included performances by local Celtic Dancers, Urban Edge Dancers and local musician Sam Coon. Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said he was proud to support the event. "A lot of time and investment goes in to preparing for an event like our upcoming NRL match," he said. "I'd like to congratulate the council and the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce on their efforts engaging local businesses and generating so much the excitement in the community. It's going to be a terrific event." President of the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce, Errin Williamson said there had been a great response to the campaign. "We have been really pleased with the response from local businesses." "We have approximately 45 businesses that have already signed up to be a part of the Festival of Footy Shop-local campaign." Businesses interested can contact the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce or email regionalevents@dubbo.nsw.gov.au .

