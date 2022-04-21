Correctional Centre runners blast past fundraising goal for McGrath Foundation

news, local-news,

Inmates and staff at Macquarie Correctional Centre (MCC) at Wellington have raised money for The McGrath Foundation during a fundraising campaign which concluded with an impressive 1000km Olympic-inspired marathon. The 42.2 kilometre test of endurance was held over Easter and saw participants - both inmates and staff - run 212 laps of the centre's sporting field on their own or as part of a relay team. The original goal of $15,000 was beaten handily with $18,300 raised in total. MCC said that $8300 was raised during the run which saw participants sprint around the centre's yard, while inmates raised an additional $8,000 through a variety of fundraising activities over the last six months. Governor Brad Peebles said staff raised an additional $2,000 during a Pink Day fundraiser which meant the centre beat its original goal by more than $3,000. "Both staff and inmates have been affected by this horrible disease and wanted to do their bit to help patients and families in need," Governor Peebles said. Senior Assistant Superintendent Amy Hobbel ran more than 42.2km - the equivalent of an Olympic marathon. "As human beings, we have all felt the impacts of breast cancer and have seen the struggles of those suffering from the disease," Superintendent Hobbel said. "We all want to live in a world where breast cancer is never a death sentence and those suffering from it are provided the best care possible." Staff and inmates initially planned to run just 42.2km but instead continued on and ran a total of 1000km when all their runs were combined. "Most inmates attended with a goal of 5km or 10km and completed more than their goal, some even doing half marathons or more - they were all very sore... I know I am," Hobbel said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/d1babd2b-aa5a-4354-bdc5-1306216585e9.jpeg/r746_439_3016_1722_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg