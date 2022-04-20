news, local-news,

Anzac Day services will return to normal in Dubbo for the first time in two years, with veterans to be honoured at a full scale dawn service and march on April 25. In 2020, the impact of COVID-19 saw many residents observe April 25 from their letterboxes, and while last year's commemorations were somewhat of a return to normal, tighter capacity restrictions were in place. With restrictions now more relaxed, Dubbo RSL Sub Branch president Tom Gray expects Anzac Day commemorations will return closer to pre-pandemic times. "I'm very happy we're back to do Anzac Day," he said. READ ALSO: "I think this year not only are the veterans looking forward to it, but so is the community. It's an opportunity for them to be involved, thank our service personnel and reflect on the free country we have today." For those who can't make it to the cenotaph during the day, Mr Gray urged residents to have a moment of silence out of respect for service men and woman. "I think a lot of people will still do the tributes at the end of their driveway for the 6am dawn service," he said. "I was so happy and impressed by the number of people who did that two years ago, and even last year." Services will be held at Dubbo and Wellington throughout the day. In Dubbo, the dawn service will begin at 5.45am at the war memorial in Victoria Park. Breakfast will be available for serving and ex-service men and women at the Dubbo RSL, before a church service at St Brigid's Catholic Church at 8.30am. People are urged to assemble for the march at 9.45am for a 10.15am start from Wingewarra Street, opposite the RSL. The commemorative service will begin in Victoria Park at 10.45am. This year guest speaker Lieutenant Colonel Alvaro 'Al' Charry will deliver the address. Lieutenant Colonel Charry settled in Orange after migrating from Colombia in 1987. He enlisted into the Royal Australian Infantry Corps in 1996 where he served with the 6th Battalion and attained the rank of Corporal. His regimental and operational experience includes command of a cavalry troop with a deployment to Iraq in 2007. In 2010 he was deployed to Afghanistan as chief of operations, and assumed command of D Squadron (Armoured Personnel Carrier) 1st Armoured Regiment in 2015, based at Edinburgh Defence Precinct. It was in this role he was in charge of 150 soldiers and provided stewardship over 100 armoured vehicles while disaggregated from headquarters. In 2014 Lieutenant Colonel Charry was selected to become Aide-de-Camp to the Governor-General. He was later selected to attend the Australian command and staff course in 2017 where he graduated with a masters in Military and Defence Studies. He is currently enrolled to study part-time through the University of NSW with a Masters of Public Leadership and Policy. In the lead up to the day, members of the RSL sub-branch would be conducting pre Anzac Day services at schools and aged care facilities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/2b956ee2-b08b-49a1-a763-ce3b9237df22.jpg/r2_371_5565_3514_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg