news, local-news,

A man has died following a plane crash near Coonabarabran. Emergency services were called to Coonabarabran Airport on the Newell Highway just before 4pm on Monday, after reports a small plane had crashed. A member of the public went to the aid of the pilot and sole occupant, removing him from the plane and performing CPR until the arrival of police and paramedics. READ ALSO: However, the 57-year-old man, died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified. Police have been told the Cessna 172 light aircraft had left the same airport earlier that day. Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined. Police will work with Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigators as inquiries into the circumstance surrounding crash continue. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/51452d90-e139-4ff3-a551-0fab8cc5865e.jpg/r4_0_1199_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg