Dubbo Turf Club will hold one of its biggest days of racing on Easter Sunday with the proceeds going to a special cause. The Easter Sunday Family Race Day will help raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charity with Easter Eggs and a raffle also to be conducted on the day. Dubbo Turf Club is set to hold seven races on Sunday with the nominations being released early on Tuesday. A total of 216 nominations came in across the seven-race program. Local trainers Clint Lundholm, Myron Cooper and Dar Lunn have all nominated horses to run in the Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m). Lundholm has put forward Blackadder and Sons of Bourke for the race while Cooper is likely to have Elgin run for him. The Cooper-trained horse will come into the weekend fresh off a 34-week spell which started after a win at Narromine back in August of 2021. READ ALSO: Lunn's Miss Twenty Two will have its first run for the Dubbo trainer after being transferred across from Smiley Chan. Interestingly, Miss Twenty Two shares the same owners as another horse Lunn trains, Classy Rebel, who went on a tear in late 2021. Meanwhile, a group of trainers from around Dubbo will head to Lightning Ridge on Saturday. A total of six horses who are based around Dubbo have been nominated to run in the Lightning Ridge Cup (1200m). Gilgandra's Bryan Dixon has nominated Ecker Road and Fox Spirit for the Cup while Rodney Robb, Karen McCarroll and Brett Robb have put forward horses. It could be a big weekend for Brett Robb who has also nominated horses to run in the TAB Highway Handicap (1200m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday. Robb has put forward Boom Boom Basil along with Beau Factor and No Debt. Sunday's racing at Dubbo will also be the first meeting since the passing of Vince Gordon, with the club expected to honour him on the day. The final fields for Sunday's racing at Dubbo will be confirmed later in the week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

