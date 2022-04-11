sport, local-sport,

Dubbo Cycle Club's Tyler Puzicha has done her chances of national selection no harm after setting an Australian record at the recent National Titles in Brisbane. The Oberon native rides for Dubbo Cycle Club and recently dominated at the National, State and Oceania Titles. Racing in the Junior Women's under 19s at the Oceania Titles, Puzicha won gold in the 500 mtime trial, setting an Australian Record for the age group with a time of 35.584 secs. While she is still focused on trained there is one thing Puzicha hopes to be a part of in the next few months. "I'm not quite sure yet but there is Junior Worlds in August and we are just waiting for the team to be announced so that may be coming up," she said. "That would be awesome because we get to go overseas and represent Australia which would be really cool. Also, the experience, if we do go over as well, will be very different." Racing at the State Titles back in February, Puzicha won three gold medals and knows the event put her in a good position for some success at the National Titles. "I won my races at State which was good, it gives you a good run for Nationals and to see how you'll go," she said. "Nationals was good, I was very happy with how I went. I wasn't expecting anything big so I'm very happy." Riding for NSW at the Oceania Titles, Puzicha won silver in the Sprint for the Junior Women's under 19s category and was a close second from winning the race which came down to the wire. The young cyclist said the whole competition was great fun for her to experience. "Silver in the sprint which was some good, hard racing," she said. "I'm happy with how I went, I got gold in the time trial as well. Which I was very happy with, I wasn't expecting to get the time I got. Also the support from Dubbo Cycle Club is immense, I'm very grateful for what they do." Since returning from competing, Puzicha admitted she hasn't had a lot of time to relax, as she continues to improve daily. READ ALSO: "It's been very busy, I'm training six days a week trying to prepare for the competitions," she said. Along with Puzicha, Ben Anderson, Dylan and Kurt Eather and Danny Barber all performed exceptionally at the Oceania Titles. Anderson won bronze in the points score event while the Eathers came up against a tough New Zealand team in the endurance events. While neither rider won a medal, both riders were outstanding in the races, some of which were ridden at speeds of over 55 km/h, which is repeated race after race. While he is only 20 years old, Barber took on some of the best cyclists in the world in the Elite Keirin event. While he also did not medal, Barber showed he was not out of place in the top division and stuck it to his fellow riders many of whom are well older than the Dubbo product who has an extremely bright future. Anderson also won Silver in the Junior Men's under 19s 1km time trial as well as winning bronze in the team pursuit. Puzicha admits the group from Dubbo Cycle Club is pretty close and they constantly are pushing each other. "It's a very good crew and a very kind crew as well," she said. "They are good to be around and for the racing attitude when you are away."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/87bb6b29-be23-4d6b-b660-beafab13bd52.jpg/r3_56_1198_731_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg