Penrith Panthers have continued their unbeaten start to the NRL season after defeating the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs on Sunday night. Playing at CommBank Stadium, the Panthers were too good winning 32-12 and continuing the Bulldogs' slow start to the season, having won just a single game so far this year. Dubbo product and Panthers lock Isaah Yeo was again strong for the Panthers playing 57 minutes before receiving an early spell from coach Ivan Cleary. Following the match, Cleary told the media why he decided to keep Yeo on the bench late in the game. "He was a bit crook today, I can just tell when he's struggling a bit," he said. "He had to carry the can a bit when Nathan (Cleary) was out for the first three weeks, he was playing 80 minutes every week. "It's not just the 80 (minutes) but how much he does for us, so I was actually planning on bringing him back on but luckily there was a bit of distance in the score line. "Anytime I can give him a rest, I think it's going to help." READ ALSO: Yeo's perfect start to the Daily M season also came to an end on Sunday with the lock, not receiving any points from the game. Yeo is still on 12 points and is now equal with Melbourne's Ryan Papenhuzyen on top of the points list. Bulldogs five-eighth and former Panther Matt Burton enjoyed arguably his best game of the season against his old club. Burton slotted the first 40/20 of his young NRL career with ease, while also seemingly finding his electric running game again, making a break off a Penrith error only to be rundown by Panthers star Stephen Crichton. Both sides now face a short turnaround from Sunday's game and will both play on Good Friday. The Bulldogs will play their annual Good Friday clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at 4pm while the Panthers will host the Brisbane Broncos later in the evening. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

