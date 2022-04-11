sport, local-sport,

Round one of the Peter McDonald Premiership has come and gone, with bragging rights from the opening six games of the season going to the Group 10 clubs. Miraculously, across the first of the competition Group 10 clubs won all five matches against their Group 11 counterparts, with one match between played between Cowra Magpies and Lithgow Workies, both of whom are Group 10 clubs. While the competition is only in it's infancy, Group 11 secretary Paul Loxley said he received some very positive feedback from the first round. "I think the best part of it was those that played thought 'gee it's finally happening and it's going to be a great competition'," he said. "The problem is because of a number a reasons there were always going to be things we didn't nail down perfectly. "Nothing major but just some little things that we didn't transfer across from either competition to this one, even though we did a handbook and some local rules." READ ALSO: Loxley admitted it would've liked to see a Group 11 club win but knows each and every game was very competitive, with multiple games coming down to the wire as both Dubbo CYMS and Nyngan lost by two points in their matches. "I think generally the whole feeling of everyone who participated was that this is going to be a great idea, he said. "That's the most important thing we needed to get out there, they were all close games. "Unfortunately, Group 11 didn't win a game in the first grade but they were certainly close. "Two points at Nyngan, Wellington played well considering they had to struggle to get a side on the field. "I really take my hat off to Julie Blackhall and Justin Toomey-White in what they've done, because we need to keep as many teams in the comp as we can." Round two of the Peter McDonald Premiership will have to wait until after the Easter break, with 12 teams set to be in action on April 23-24 with Parkes having the bye.

