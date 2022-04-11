sport, local-sport,

They may be the smallest town in the new Peter McDonald Premiership but the Nyngan Tigers showed plenty of heart on Saturday. Playing their opening match of the season against Orange CYMS, Nyngan's Larkin Oval played host to a thrilling match which finished 24-22 in favour of the visitors. While the result didn't go their way, Tigers captain-coach Jacob Neill said there was a lot to be impressed by in Nyngan's performance across the park. "We were unlucky not to win but the most pleasing thing was that it's round one," he said. "We said we were going to show up, put in the effort and commit to each other, that got us off to a good start. "We only set ourselves small steps but we went a long way to achieving that on the weekend." Orange in four tries to Nyngan's five but missed conversions had the game in the balance until Patrick Williams kicked a penalty goal with two minutes remaining which handed the visitors the win. A pleased Neill knows Orange's experienced players shined late in the game but admitted the Tigers were not far off a gritty win. "There were probably critical times in that game with a bit more time together we capitalise on a few key moments and we blow the game apart in certain aspects of the game," he said. READ ALSO: "It's the same for them, they were a bit disjointed as well but they are a hell of a team." Neill's Orange CYMS counter-part Daniel Mortimer score his side's first try of the afternoon and the Tigers skipper got a first-hand look at just how good the former NRL playmaker truly is. "Daniel Mortimer has been in an NRL premiership-winning team and I think he was a key part, if he doesn't play and hold them together with his kicking game in a few key moments, I believe we come away with a fairly solid result," he said. "He is going to be key for them going forward for sure, he basically kept them in the game. "We scored more tries than them which was pleasing, we just missed a few goals but for them to beat you with a penalty goal with two minutes to go after being minor premiers of Group 10 last year coming against the smallest town in the comp, I'm really proud of the boys' effort."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/fa3aadf0-0f48-4a7c-9c8e-78b058fe73ed.JPG/r300_893_5256_3693_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg