COVID-19 cases in the Western NSW Local Health District continues to rise, with 938 new cases reported in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday, April 4. Of the 938 new cases across the district, 335 were via positive PCR tests while there was 603 from rapid antigen tests (RATs). The local health district has now had 6104 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last four weeks, from a total of 28,514 tests. READ MORE: In the past four weeks, the Bathurst local government area has had 1297 positive cases, Lithgow has had 220, Oberon has had 40 and Orange has had 1694. In the Dubbo local government area there has been 1626 across the same time period, 155 in Blayney and 133 in Mid-Western (Mudgee). Across the entirely of NSW, there was 24,151 new COVID-19 cases recorded, as well as 15 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1444 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 51 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1467 patients were being cared for with 56 in ICU. Of the new cases, 13,957 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 10,194 came from PCR testing.

