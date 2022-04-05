news, local-news,

It's tipped as a pageant, meets toddlers in tiaras, meets "a fun, silly experience": Bubblegum Baby Shows is returning to Dubbo for another action-packed day of smiles and cuteness overload. Bubblegum Baby Shows provides an opportunity to dress your kids in their cutest outfits, have fun, meet like-minded parents and children from the area, and celebrate kids in all their glory. There are two shows rolled into one this year: The Bubblegum Baby Show 0-6 years, and the Bubblegum Junior Show 7-17 years. Director and founder of Bubblegum Baby Shows, Tara Marks, said attendees could expect to witness a lineup of "really fun novelty titles" being bestowed, like Little Cutie Pie, Most Charming, Cutest Smile, Gorgeous Giggles and Little Mr Suave. "Everyone up to 17 years old who participates gets a prize. We have a cool mascot who comes out, we have catwalk competitions, and we don't take it too seriously," Mrs Marks said. "We celebrate natural cuteness - no makeup or fake tans - and they dress up in their most fun outfits. It's adorable and all about having fun." Juniors will build confidence, and learn to speak on a microphone. "The shy ones always leave thriving and confident. They get up and introduce themselves, and some even develop into the Juniors from our Baby Shows. You never know - you might have the next Miss Australia in Dubbo," Mrs Marks said. There are even opportunities for parents to hit the catwalk. The shows have been going for three years and this is the second time in Dubbo. Mrs Marks said she loved coming to regional areas because the parents and families really got into the show. "There's a whole lot of new families and parents who perhaps haven't had the opportunity to have the same experiences we have in Sydney, so they're always welcoming and up for a new idea. They give us an atmosphere we don't get anywhere else and it's great," Mrs Marks said. "We want to tell the parents of Dubbo that even if they don't have an idea of what to expect on the day, we always promise them a really exciting, memory-filled morning - and if they're on the fence, it's time to jump it, because they will not regret coming to one of our events." The event will take place on Saturday, May 14 at Club Dubbo (West Dubbo Bowling Club), starting from 10.15am. Register and find out more at bubblegumbabyshows.com/dubbo2022

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/fb2f3883-2a3c-4261-833d-bd2baee93acf.jpg/r0_284_3500_2262_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg