If you are walking around the Dubbo CBD, chances are you may have seen one of the brand new automated external defibrillator signs. The Australian Red Cross in partnership with former Wiggle Greg Page's Heart of our Nation has provided the signs which are attached to the bins in the CBD such as the one located outside of Sportspower on Macquarie Street. The signs show where the closest AED device in the CBD is relative to the location of the bins, something Australian Red Cross first aid trainer George Chapman believes could very well save countless lives. "I think they are going to be very important because people have been asking 'where can I find an AED?'," he said. "Well the signs are there now and they show the ones you can see in the area and it changes as the locations change." Mr Chapman also added there is not a lot of time for people to act if someone needs an AED quickly. "You've only got a maximum of 10 minutes to get on somebody with a cardiac arrest," he said. "This now saves a lot of time." READ ALSO: While there are only eight of the signs around the CBD, Mr Chapman said there were no plans to have any more signs added around Dubbo. "Council has agreed to eight and I'm happy with eight but there is an app you can download, Heart of the Nation and that has them all over the country," he said. "It will tell you where the nearest one is. "They are in Talbragar, Brisbane, Wingewarra and Macquarie Street, they are spread right through the CBD." Mr Page could not wipe the smile off his face when speaking about how happy he was for Dubbo residents to have the knowledge of where the signs are. "I think it's amazing because there are so many AEDs around and people need to know where they are," he said. "Anything that can help guide them to where they are when they need them is a good step, George (Chapman) has done an amazing job getting defibrillators around town. My organisation Heart of our Nation is really proud to call Dubbo the first Heart of the Nation city in Australia. If you are a local, get to know where your AEDs are because you never know when you might need it, it could really make a difference in saving someone's life." The signs are attached to bins all across the CBD while Mr Chapman has also encouraged people to download the Heart of our Nation app.

