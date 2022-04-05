Rainy, cooler days heading to Dubbo

news, local-news,

Get out the umbrellas and gumboots, rainy days are coming to Dubbo. The Bureau is Meteorology has forecast a 40 per cent of up to four millimetres of rain on Wednesday. But it will be followed by a high chance of rain up until Monday. ALSO MAKING NEWS: There's a 90 per cent chance of rain on Thursday, with up to 20mm forecast, according to the BoM, and a 70 per cent chance of up to 10mm on Friday. There will be less rain on Saturday, Sunday and Monday with no more than 10mm expected on any of the three days. With the rain will also come some cooler temperatures for Dubbo. Thursday will still be warm with a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius forecast, but for the rest of the week it isn't expected to reach more than 23 degrees.

