Anglers, get fishin' again: 15,000 fingerlings released into the Macquarie

news, local-news,

Macquarie River is once again teeming with native golden perch after 15,000 fingerlings were released on Monday by Dubbo MP and NSW agriculture minister Dugald Saunders. The fingerlings were bred at Narrandera Fisheries Centre using stocks earlier rescued from the Murray-Darling Basin river system that dried up during the drought. The fisheries department rescued thousands of native perch and other fish from drying waterholes and relocated hundreds of fish from the Macquarie River near Warren. Other species such as Murray Cod were moved to hatcheries and other species relocated upstream to sections of the river that offer longer-term water security at the time. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Another 1600 fish from all corners of the state were rescued in September 2019 to ensure their survival through the unprecedented drought as part of the $10 million fisheries rescue program. And now, the fingerlings are back at the river for anglers to enjoy. "Stocking activities like these support healthy native fish populations that have faced tough conditions, including widespread drought, reduced water availability, and more recently, the effects of intense bushfires," Mr Saunders said. "Fish stocking events like these play an important role in the life and longevity of the Murray-Darling Basin and will ensure its beauty can be enjoyed for years to come." The Basin has more than 60 fish species, including freshwater, estuarine and those that move between the river and the sea - most of these species are unique to Australia and are only found in the basin, Mr Saunders said. The Native Fish Recovery Strategy recognises the importance of these populations and how stocking activities can enhance them, while also providing great fishing opportunities for anglers. Local angler Matt Hansen said fishers and water managers understand that native fish were part of a larger system and work needs to be done to protect these species. "As one of the main inland rivers in NSW, the Macquarie River is an important home for these fish and a very popular place to wet a line, as far as thousands of anglers are concerned," Mr Hansen said. "The team at the Narrandera Fisheries Centre has done an outstanding job producing and delivering quality fish over many years to enhance recreational fishing opportunities for anglers, following some tough, dry years." Native fish contribute about $8 billion a year to tourism and recreational fishing for Murray-Darling Basin communities, Mr Saunders said. Recreational fishing also contributes an estimated $3.4 billion to the NSW economy and supports about 14,000 jobs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/990c4e36-f31e-45e4-8976-dbfe8b4f049f.jpg/r0_264_3600_2298_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg