For David Marko, the Camp Quality esCarpade is not a chore but it something which he loves do each and every year. Mr Marko and the other cars passed through Wellington on Tuesday before spending the night in Mudgee on their journey to Coffs Harbour to raise funds for to help children who are battling cancer. Driving for a tenth year, Mr Marko said he had specific reason for wanting to take part in the event after Camp Quality helped his family almost two decades ago. "We lost our daughter 19 years ago from a tumor and she was a twin so her brother attended some of the camps Camp Quality managed," he said. "Camp Quality holds camps for siblings and families who have either lost children or they are going through treatment. About 10 years ago I decided with three other mates to get an old car, because the tend to be old cars and get together on the esCarpade event. "We did that in memory of my daughter Alyssa." Like most cars, Mr Marko and his mates' car has a specific theme, one they have pinched off a popular Disney character. "We are team Buzz Lightyear, so before COVID when we'd visit schools we would dress up as Buzz and Woody in costumes," he said. READ ALSO: "As four friends who have known each other a long time, we raise money for Camp Quality to help promote their camps. The esCarpade hadn't been held for the last two years but it is back on this year and there are 45 cars." While there is more than 40 cars in the event, Mr Marko said the drivers and passengers are all really close after many of them have experienced the same thing. "There are 45 cars so each car has two to five people, so we are a big group," he said. "It's a tight community, we all have a common cause to raise money for Camp Quality and this one of the events the run. Some of us have known each other for many years after participating on an annual basis." While he drives with his mates, Mr Marko is hopeful some of his family members may start to get involved of the next few years, something which would mean a lot to the father. "I've also got another son who is 20, so I'd like to get him involved because not all of the boys can always attend," he said. "So if can get my son to attend, that would be great as well, we'd like to continue on."

