Warren and District Jockey Club has received a big upgrade for their six-race meeting on Saturday, with the day officially upgraded to a Sky 2 meeting. The decision will now mean the program offers $15,000 in prize money for each race with a host of trainers from around Dubbo expected to make the trip west. Dubbo's Connie Greig has nominated both Benoni and Individualist to run at Warren but the former could be scratched after also been put forward to run at Grenfell on the same day. Clint Lundholm has nominated six of his horses to run at Warren including Starlink who will run in the maiden plate. Kieren Hazelton has nominated four of his horses, including Japingka, Occasional, Chesty and Streets of Suemori. READ ALSO: Dubbo based trainers Brett Robb, Myron Cooper along with Dar, Michael and Garry Lunn have all also nominated horses for the Warren and District Jockey Club meeting. Also on Saturday, Grenfell will host its Picnic Cup with Greig having nominated Linden Tree for the race across 1400 metres. Linden Tree comes into the meeting in good form after winning at Tullibigeal back on March 26 and could go close to making four wins from its last five starts. Greig has also nominated Billy Bent Bar for the Picnic Bracelet which is set to be run across 1000 metres. Finals fields for both Grenfell and Warren's race meetings will be confirmed later in the week.

