community,

It was great to announce that the Connective Indigenous Corporation (CIC) has received $5000 from Round two of Multicultural New South Wales' Stronger Together Grants Program to host the Red Earth Multicultural Festival. From our First Nations people, to those more recent arrivals who have chosen to call the Dubbo region home, cultural diversity is part of our identity. This funding will enable CIC to bring those people and cultures together, in a format that is open, inviting, informative and engaging for the whole community. People sleeping rough in Dubbo who have received support through the NSW Government's Together Home program will be helped into longer-term housing thanks to a more than $3.1 million partnership with Housing Plus to deliver 8 social housing properties. This transition program will assist our local Together Home tenants into longer-term social housing with wrap-around support. It builds on the work Housing Plus, specialist homelessness services and the community are doing to prevent and respond to homelessness in our region by providing stability to help people get their lives back on track. Seniors in Dubbo can now access their Seniors and Seniors Savers Card digitally via the Service NSW app for the first time since its introduction in 1992. Seniors have already embraced the Service NSW app through programs like Dine & Discover NSW and the Digital Driver Licence, and this digital option provides even greater choice and flexibility. The digital cards will be opt-in only, and customers will continue to receive a physical card. To find instructions on how to add a digital Seniors or Senior Savers Card to the Service NSW app, go to: service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/nsw-seniors-card-program The former building at 92 Macquarie Street is all but demolished, paving the way for the Old Dubbo Gaol Heritage Plaza. The skyline immediately in front of the gaol has now returned to what prisoners would have seen prior to the site being developed, giving a glimpse back in time to the gaol's history. It is both very visible for those passing by, and for those getting ready to commence work on the next phase of this very exciting and community significant project for the city's CBD. A DA for the plaza is being prepared for submission, which includes street furniture, landscaping and cultural interpretations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/a50acfce-efdc-4b85-af7c-60d9a55a3c0b.jpg/r0_420_8256_5085_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg